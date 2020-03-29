UAE Attorney-General issues updated resolution on enforcement of list of fines, penalties ranging AED1000-AED50000 to contain coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, issued the updated Resolution No. (38) of 2020 on enforcement of penalties for violations following the Cabinet Resolution No. (17) of 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The resolution stipulates 15 fines starting from AED1000 for failing to wear medical masks indoors by only those individuals suffering from chronic diseases, and those showing cold and flu symptoms or failing to maintain social distancing.

The List of violations and fines runs as follows: - AED50,000 fine for violating mandatory hospitalisation by patients who directly refuse to receive or continue prescribed medicines despite being instructed. Concerned entities or specialists may contact relevant authorities to enforce the decision.

- AED50,000 fine for non-compliance with home quarantine instructions as per the home quarantine manuals, and quarantine at private facilities determined by competent authorities and refusing to take the test again as per health protocols or implementing these measures.

-AED5,000 fine for the executive in charge of managing a company or a facility that violates the sterilization measures of public or private means of transportation.

-AED1,000 fine for unnecessarily visiting health facilities.

-AED5,000 fine for refusing to subject to a medical test upon request.

- AED3,000 fine for any person leaving his home for unnecessary reasons except for performing vital jobs or buying essential necessities.

- AED50,000 fine and administrative closure for failing to temporarily suspend an establishment. AED500 fine will be issued for a customer.

- AED50,000 fine and administrative closure for violating the closure instructions of educational institutions, cinemas, gyms, sports clubs, malls, outdoor markets, parks, cafés, shopping centers and restaurants and others or for receiving customers. A visitor to such establishments will be slapped with fine of AED500.

- AED10,000 fine for whoever invites or organises gatherings, meetings, private and public celebrations or being present in groups at public places or private farms. Participants will also be slapped a fine of AED5,000.

- AED2,000 fine for violating precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health and Prevention by passengers coming to the UAE from countries infected by a communicable disease.

- AED3,000 fine for failing to take proper health measures regarding regulation of markets, roads, and other public places exempted from temporally closure.

- AED3,000 fine for refusing an order to dispose of any stuff, clothes, luggage or others proved to be contaminated or might be contaminated by any pathogen if they can’t be disinfected by established procedures.

- AED10,000 fine for failing to take precautionary measures for the crew of shelter ships.

- AED3,000 fine for violating the executive regulations of the Law on Communicable Diseases when burying or transporting a dead body infected with a communicable disease.

- AED1,000 fine for a motorist who exceeds the number of passengers in his car (more than three persons per car).

-AED1,000 for not wearing medical masks indoors by individuals suffering from chronic diseases, and those showing cold and flu symptoms or failing to maintain social distancing.

According to the resolution, the fines will be doubled for those found to be repeating the violation. Offenders will thereafter be referred to the Emergency and Crisis Prosecution at the Federal Public Prosecution if the violation is committed for the third time. Offenders will also bear the costs/expenses of the damage caused by him.

The Resolution mandates the Attorney General and members of the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution to enforce administrative penalties on the violations listed in Article 1 of this decision once referred to them. They may also look into the grievances involving the administrative penalties included in article 5 of this cabinet decision.

As per the Attorney General’s resolution, violation reports will be issued if violators refuse to respond to warnings and directives issued by the Ministry of Interior, general headquarters of police, or law enforcement officers of the competent federal and local bodies.

The Ministry of Interior and police departments will be in charge of collecting fines from violators and may coordinate with relevant government authorities in the matter.

The resolution shall take effect from March 26th and all the enforcement entities will be notified.