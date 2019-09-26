UAE Attorney-General meets with Malaysian Minister of Legal Affairs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, received Datuk Liew Vui Keong, Minister of Legal Affairs of Malaysia, in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Mohammed Tared bin Sufian, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the UAE’s judicial system and possible areas of cooperation between the two countries in the legal affairs sector.

A number of UAE and Malaysian officials also attended the meeting.