- Home
- Middle East
- UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for Prosecutors
UAE Attorney-General Participates In 4th Annual Meeting Of Arab Association For Prosecutors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 04:15 PM
NEOM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, participated in the 4th annual meeting of the Arab Association for Prosecutors held in Neom, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was attended by Prosecutors-General from Arab countries.
In his speech, the UAE Attorney-General emphasised that the meeting, with its constructive discussions and dialogues, offers a valuable opportunity for exchanging experiences and finding solutions to enhance the performance and effectiveness of public prosecution offices.
He highlighted that it serves as an ideal platform to discuss the future role of public prosecutors, given the high regard and respect for the prosecution services in Arab countries, which are based on their commitment to the rule of law, transparency, impartiality, professionalism, and their continuous pursuit of development to serve justice and uphold the value of fairness.
A workshop was held alongside the meeting, with participation from delegations of public prosecution offices from the attending countries, under the themes of “Artificial Intelligence and Criminal Justice” and “The Evidentiary Value of Investigative Procedures".
Recent Stories
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..
Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation
Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..
Immunization, polio drops proposed as mandatory for ID cards, B-Form and passpor ..
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability
PSX experiences negative trend, investors lose billions of rupees
25 individuals convicted by military courts in connection with May 9 riots: ISPR
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for Prosecutors5 minutes ago
-
UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation20 minutes ago
-
GCC-Stat expects positive economic forecasts for GCC countries35 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Department of Culture organises 9th Kairouan Poetry Festival in Tunisia49 minutes ago
-
Ajman Ruler opens Aisha Mosque in Morocco49 minutes ago
-
UAE condemns car ramming attack at market in Germany50 minutes ago
-
Islamic finance in UAE: Rapid growth, leadership in sustainability50 minutes ago
-
DEWA scores 100% in International Digital Customer Experience Standard4 hours ago
-
Driver kills at least two after ramming into crowd at German Christmas market4 hours ago
-
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip this week6 hours ago
-
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA14 hours ago
-
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies15 hours ago