UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for Prosecutors

(@FahadShabbir)

NEOM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, participated in the 4th annual meeting of the Arab Association for Prosecutors held in Neom, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which was attended by Prosecutors-General from Arab countries.

In his speech, the UAE Attorney-General emphasised that the meeting, with its constructive discussions and dialogues, offers a valuable opportunity for exchanging experiences and finding solutions to enhance the performance and effectiveness of public prosecution offices.

He highlighted that it serves as an ideal platform to discuss the future role of public prosecutors, given the high regard and respect for the prosecution services in Arab countries, which are based on their commitment to the rule of law, transparency, impartiality, professionalism, and their continuous pursuit of development to serve justice and uphold the value of fairness.

A workshop was held alongside the meeting, with participation from delegations of public prosecution offices from the attending countries, under the themes of “Artificial Intelligence and Criminal Justice” and “The Evidentiary Value of Investigative Procedures".