UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Attorney-General Prohibits Posting Of Video Of Recent 'rape Incident' On Media Platforms

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:30 PM

UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of recent 'rape incident' on media platforms

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) The UAE Attorney-General, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, has ordered a ban on posting of the recent "rape incident" video, prohibiting its circulation on all UAE media platforms in the interest of the public and in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

Dr. Al Shamsi said that the Public Prosecution had completed its investigations to identify the truth in the crime, which attracted public attention after a video of the offence was posted on social media sites.

"The Public Prosecution ordered the pretrial detention of those accused of the offence, pending investigation, and legal measures have been taken against them in light of the evidence in the case and all its circumstances," he noted.

Dr. Al Shamsi praised the cooperation from the Public Prosecution of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, under the directives of the Public Prosecutor of the Emirate, Counsellor Hassan Saeed Muhaimid, and thanked the leadership, officers and police of Ras Al Khaimah for their efforts.

He added that the cooperation of the Public Prosecution and Police in Ras Al Khaimah with their equivalents in Abu Dhabi in enforcing legal procedures had led to the speedy arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Police Social Media UAE Abu Dhabi Media All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dubai Government&#039 ..

46 minutes ago

UAEU research team extracts date seed oil to make ..

1 hour ago

EAD wins &#039;Outstanding Contribution to Biodive ..

2 hours ago

DEWA’s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

2 hours ago

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

3 hours ago

Brazil registers 307 coronavirus deaths

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.