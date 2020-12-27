UAE Attorney-General prohibits posting of video of recent 'rape incident' on media platforms

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) The UAE Attorney-General, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, has ordered a ban on posting of the recent "rape incident" video, prohibiting its circulation on all UAE media platforms in the interest of the public and in order to protect the privacy of the victim.

Dr. Al Shamsi said that the Public Prosecution had completed its investigations to identify the truth in the crime, which attracted public attention after a video of the offence was posted on social media sites.

"The Public Prosecution ordered the pretrial detention of those accused of the offence, pending investigation, and legal measures have been taken against them in light of the evidence in the case and all its circumstances," he noted.

Dr. Al Shamsi praised the cooperation from the Public Prosecution of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, under the directives of the Public Prosecutor of the Emirate, Counsellor Hassan Saeed Muhaimid, and thanked the leadership, officers and police of Ras Al Khaimah for their efforts.

He added that the cooperation of the Public Prosecution and Police in Ras Al Khaimah with their equivalents in Abu Dhabi in enforcing legal procedures had led to the speedy arrest of the accused.