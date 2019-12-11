UAE Attorney-General receives British Director of Public Prosecutions

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, today received, in his office at Al Khubeirah Palace in Abu Dhabi, Max Hill, QC, Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service, and his delegation.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the judicial systems of the UAE and the UK, as well as their ongoing cooperation in the areas of public prosecution and criminal justice. Both sides also discussed ways of developing their bilateral relations in the judicial and legal fields, as well as several issues of common concern.

The British delegation included a number of British officials .