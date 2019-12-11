UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Attorney-General Receives British Director Of Public Prosecutions

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:45 PM

UAE Attorney-General receives British Director of Public Prosecutions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, today received, in his office at Al Khubeirah Palace in Abu Dhabi, Max Hill, QC, Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service, and his delegation.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the judicial systems of the UAE and the UK, as well as their ongoing cooperation in the areas of public prosecution and criminal justice. Both sides also discussed ways of developing their bilateral relations in the judicial and legal fields, as well as several issues of common concern.

The British delegation included a number of British officials .

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi United Kingdom Criminals

Recent Stories

India waged proxy war through LoC violations: AJK ..

9 minutes ago

Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time' 2019 pers ..

9 minutes ago

Punjab Bar Council announces strike on 12th

9 minutes ago

Sterling slides on eve of UK election

9 minutes ago

Qawali night enthralls Pakistani students at Pakis ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects review petition of former SP ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.