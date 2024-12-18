Open Menu

UAE Attorney-General Receives Indonesian Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Chancellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, received Husin Bagis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, at the Office of the Attorney-General and Federal Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation in legal fields, matters of mutual interest and ways to enhance prospects for collaboration in public prosecution affairs.

The Attorney-General welcomed the Indonesian Ambassador, highlighting the importance of the meeting in strengthening joint cooperation and advancing bilateral relations in related areas.

