UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Attorney-General Receives Kyrgyz Counterpart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 11:15 PM

UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, met with, at his office in Al Khubeirah Palace in Abu Dhabi, Attorney General Otkurbek Jamshitov, Attorney-General of Kyrgyzstan, and his delegation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the judicial systems in the UAE and Kyrgyzstan, as well as their cooperation in the area of public prosecution and other issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Kyrgyzstan

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah concludes ‘International first ai ..

21 minutes ago

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss North ..

21 minutes ago

At least 2 dead after police open fire amid raging ..

26 minutes ago

Russian, Japanese Foreign Ministers Spent Over 8 H ..

26 minutes ago

Regime Change in Iran Must Come From Within, US Ca ..

26 minutes ago

Puigdemont, Comin's Defense Has 5 Days to Make Cas ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.