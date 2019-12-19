UAE Attorney-General receives Kyrgyz counterpart

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, met with, at his office in Al Khubeirah Palace in Abu Dhabi, Attorney General Otkurbek Jamshitov, Attorney-General of Kyrgyzstan, and his delegation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the judicial systems in the UAE and Kyrgyzstan, as well as their cooperation in the area of public prosecution and other issues of mutual interest.