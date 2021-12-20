UAE Attorney-General, Russian Prosecutor-General discuss accelerating cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, today discussed with the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov, the prospects of accelerating cooperation in areas of mutual concern.

During the meeting, held at the Attorney-General's office, the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exchange expertise and increase joint visits, conferences and workshops between the public prosecution entities in their countries. The MoU also covers exchanging research results in the fields of criminal investigations, forensics and others.

Dr. Al Shamsi noted that the meeting exemplifies the strong and profound ties between the UAE and Russia in all areas.