Open Menu

UAE Attorney General, Russian Prosecutor General Discuss Legal Judicial Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 09:45 PM

UAE Attorney General, Russian Prosecutor General discuss legal judicial cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the UAE, received Igor Krasnov, the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, and his accompanying delegation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in legal and judicial fields related to the work of the Public Prosecution, and exchanged cordial conversations and views on matters of mutual interest.

The two sides also signed a follow-up protocol to the Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Federal Public Prosecution and the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, aimed at establishing a joint team of specialists from both prosecution offices to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise, and combat crime.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia UAE Abu Dhabi April From

Recent Stories

ADQ, IHC, Modon form new infrastructure platform ‘Gridora’ to accelerate dev ..

2 minutes ago
 DoH fortifies global healthcare ties with five str ..

DoH fortifies global healthcare ties with five strategic MoUs signed with Russia ..

2 minutes ago
 MoHESR brings academic pathways, education service ..

MoHESR brings academic pathways, education services into sharp focus at ‘Educa ..

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition ..

Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition, celebrating silver jubilee i ..

17 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlig ..

Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlights vital role of cultural col ..

32 minutes ago
 Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in ..

Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in Faisalabad division

29 minutes ago
Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to Ch ..

Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China

29 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create A ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’

46 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committe ..

FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..

46 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution conducts field v ..

National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..

47 minutes ago
 Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes

Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes

33 minutes ago
 CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut b ..

CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East