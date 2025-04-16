UAE Attorney General, Russian Prosecutor General discuss legal judicial cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) ABU DHABI, 16th April, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney General of the UAE, received Igor Krasnov, the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, and his accompanying delegation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in legal and judicial fields related to the work of the Public Prosecution, and exchanged cordial conversations and views on matters of mutual interest.

The two sides also signed a follow-up protocol to the Memorandum of Understanding between the UAE Federal Public Prosecution and the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, aimed at establishing a joint team of specialists from both prosecution offices to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise, and combat crime.