UAE, AU Discuss Free Trade Agreement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 09:45 PM

UAE, AU discuss free trade agreement

NIAMEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, headed the UAE delegation participating in the "Extraordinary African Summit" held in Niger, to discuss the African Free Trade Agreement.

On the sidelines of the summit, Al Hashemy met with Mahamadou Issoufou, President of Niger, Idriss Déby, President of Chad, and Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, as well as delegations and governments participating in the summit, to promote trade cooperation and coordination.

The UAE delegation included Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister for International Development Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Mohammed Ali Al Shamsi, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Niger.

