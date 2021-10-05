UrduPoint.com

UAE, Australia Discuss Economic Relations

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 11:15 AM

UAE, Australia discuss economic relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, has received Dan Tehan, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, accompanied by a delegation including Heidi Venamore, Australian Ambassador to the UAE, and Ian Halliday, Consul-General.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Al Sayegh welcomed the minister and the delegation, highlighting the importance the UAE attaches to its relations with Australia, which are based on cooperation and common joint interests.

The Australian side praised the UAE's exceptional efforts in organising Expo 2020 Dubai and taking all precautionary measures to welcome visitors and make the pavilions of the participating countries a success, including the Australian pavilion.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, especially economy, trade and investment.

The two sides also touched upon opportunities for cooperation in the field of smart solutions for food and water security and economic diversification policies.

The economic relations between the UAE and Australia are based on solid foundations of trade and investment cooperation, as the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries during 2016-2020 amounted to about US$15.7 billion, while the value of mutual investments between the two countries since 2003 exceeded US$5 billion.

Related Topics

Australia Exchange Water UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi 2020 All Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges UNHRC to stand up for people of IIO ..

Pakistan urges UNHRC to stand up for people of IIOJK

24 minutes ago
 Emirates introduces special fares to Europe

Emirates introduces special fares to Europe

25 minutes ago
 Prominent Theater & Film Director Sarmad Sehbai Co ..

Prominent Theater & Film Director Sarmad Sehbai Conducted a Workshop at the Arts ..

32 minutes ago
 A Mission that Aims to Restore Sight and Hearing o ..

A Mission that Aims to Restore Sight and Hearing of the Underprivileged Children ..

32 minutes ago
 Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp reconn ..

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp reconnect after nearly-six hours out ..

51 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 235.35 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 235.35 million

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.