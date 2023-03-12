UrduPoint.com

UAE, Australia Hold 9th Edition Of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

Published March 12, 2023

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) The UAE and Australia have held the 9th edition of the Emirati-Australian Consular Committee.

The meeting was chaired by Rashid Nadhar Rahmah, Director of the Department of Consular Services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Alison Duncan, Assistant Secretary of the Consular Communications and Policies Branch of the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Rahmah highlighted the importance of the consular cooperation between the two sides and its role in advancing their bilateral coordination. He lauded the positive developments occurring over the past year and the efforts of both sides to provide distinguished consular services in the two countries.

Duncan lauded the UAE’s prominent regional and international stature, as well as its pivotal role in various areas.

The two sides also discussed several consular issues of mutual concern and their follow-up and development plans.

Rahma conveyed the greetings and best wishes of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who lauded of the deep-rooted relations between the two sides.

The bilateral ties between the UAE and Australia have witnessed significant development, he added.

Duncan commended the advancing bilateral ties between the two countries, most notably in the consular field.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, the Ministry of education, and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), as well as representatives of relevant entities in Australia.

