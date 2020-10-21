UAE-Australia Political Consultations Committee discuss cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The second edition of the political consultations committee between the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Australia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade began Tuesday, held remotely via video conferencing.

The Emirati delegation was led by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Australian side was led by Tony Sheehan, Deputy Secretary of the International Security, Humanitarian and Consular Group of Australia.

During the meeting, both sides presented their experiences in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emirati side explained the UAE’s related humanitarian efforts and its support for affected countries while highlighting the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in countering the virus.

The two sides also discussed ways of enhancing bilateral ties and joint cooperation, as well as current regional and international developments and topics, which will help them convey their viewpoints to the international community.