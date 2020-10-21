UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE-Australia Political Consultations Committee Discuss Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:45 AM

UAE-Australia Political Consultations Committee discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The second edition of the political consultations committee between the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Australia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade began Tuesday, held remotely via video conferencing.

The Emirati delegation was led by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Australian side was led by Tony Sheehan, Deputy Secretary of the International Security, Humanitarian and Consular Group of Australia.

During the meeting, both sides presented their experiences in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emirati side explained the UAE’s related humanitarian efforts and its support for affected countries while highlighting the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in countering the virus.

The two sides also discussed ways of enhancing bilateral ties and joint cooperation, as well as current regional and international developments and topics, which will help them convey their viewpoints to the international community.

Related Topics

Australia UAE

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes near removal of Sudan&#039;s name fro ..

4 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 October 2020

34 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

10 hours ago

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.