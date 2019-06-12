UAE, Australia to explore collaboration in Energy sector

A high-profile delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, led by the DoE’s Chairman Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, is visiting the Australian state of Victoria this week to expand cooperation and reinforce strategic partnerships in energy between Abu Dhabi and other countries of the world

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) A high-profile delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, led by the DoE’s Chairman Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, is visiting the Australian state of Victoria this week to expand cooperation and reinforce strategic partnerships in energy between Abu Dhabi and other countries of the world.

The visit will see the delegation meet with officials from the Government of the State of Victoria and senior executives from the state’s energy regulatory institutions, most prominent of which is Australian Energy Regulator, the Energy Efficiency Council, and Australia Energy Market Operator.

The agenda also includes expanded meetings with top leaders of Australian energy companies, businessmen and industry experts. The key highlight of the visit will be DoE’s participation in Australia Energy Week which is taking place between 11th- 14th June in Melbourne.

"With a history of strategic relationships between the UAE and Australia that are underpinned by productive collaborations across various sectors, particularly in energy, our visit this week is a significant event for us at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy.

We look forward to forging more strategic partnerships with world-leading energy organisations to optimise the use of energy resources in Abu Dhabi and rationalise energy consumption," Al Marar said.

He added, "We also aim to enhance our efforts to advance our energy ecosystem in line with the sustainable development objectives of Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 which focus on transforming the energy sector while delivering economic growth based on sustainable development."

UAE-Australia ties have been growing steadily and covering several sectors; non-oil trade volume between the two countries is estimated at US$3.3 billion in 2017 – a 16 percent increase on 2016’s figure. In addition, air and maritime transport have seen significant activity, adding to the strong collaboration across various sectors.

Al Marar is set to deliver a speech at the Australian Energy Week 2019, focusing on the transition towards clean energy. The event offers a platform for exploring the latest visions and tools in managing energy systems, exploring developments in the global energy market, and promoting closer cooperation in emerging technologies and sustainable energy.