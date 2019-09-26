‘UAE-Australian Consular Committee’ holds meeting in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has hosted the seventh session of the "UAE-Australia Consular Committee" at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The UAE delegation was headed by Dr. Khalid Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs, while the Australian delegation was led by Mat Kimberley Assistant Secretary Consular Operations Branch at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The UAE delegation included representatives of relevant authorities.

Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and their wishes for a successful meeting while affirming the UAE's keenness to enhance relations between the two countries.

He stressed that the UAE and Australia have strong and solid relations based on many common interests and expressed his interest in launching new consular initiatives, which will strengthen the bilateral partnerships between the two countries.

The UAE hosts over 16,125 Australian residents who are contributing to the country development through their expertise in the sectors of health, education, finance, design and construction, he added.

The number of Australian tourists who visit the UAE amounted to 327,838 while the number of Australian students studying in the country is 1,349. The UAE has sent about 280 Emirati students to study in Australia, and the number of UAE tourists visiting the country reached 5,409, he further added.

The UAE remains Australia's largest trading and investment partner in the middle East, with their total non-oil trade amounting to US$3.364 billion this year, an increase of 11.7 percent compared to 2018. A total of 23 Emirati companies are present in Australia while 84 Australian companies are working in the UAE.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a number of joint consular issues, as well as plans to monitor and develop them.

Al Mazrouei also highlighted the UAE's local and regional approach to promoting tolerance, which is one of the basic principles of the UAE's policy of establishing relations with all nations, cultures and religions.

He then thanked Australia for its planned participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai while highlighting the importance of the all-round benefits that it will bring to the six-month exhibition.