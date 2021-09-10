UAE, Austria advancing parliamentary cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2021) Sarah Falaknaz, Head of the UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Committee Group, explored with Hans Nissl, Head of the Austrian-Emirati Friendship Society in Vienna, the prospects of cementing parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and Austria's National Council.

The two sides underlined the importance of accelerating the exchange of expertise and transfer of knowledge as well exchanging views over issues of common interest.

The economic, investment and tourist relations between the two nations featured high during the discussions.

Falaknaz lauded Austria's neat organisation of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament and the First Global Parliamentary Summit on Counter-Terrorism, despite the besetting challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She highlighted the UAE's Covid-19 countermeasures and the efforts underway to secure normalcy, primarily accelerating vaccination drive to ensure safety and protect public health.

She noted in this regard that the UAE boasts one of world’s highest percentages of fully vaccinated residents.

Nissl commended the depth of strategic partnerships forged by the two nations, primarily at the political, economic, educational and technological levels.

He lauded the UAE's efforts to ensure women's empowerment and stressed the importance of advancing cooperation between the parliamentary friendship groups in the two countries.