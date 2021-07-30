UrduPoint.com

UAE-Austria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership To Create New Avenues Of Collaboration: UAE Ambassador To Austria

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

UAE-Austria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to create new avenues of collaboration: UAE Ambassador to Austria

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2021) Ibrahim Salim Al Musharrakh, UAE Ambassador to Austria, has expressed his delight at the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Austria, referring to the visit as a "crowning milestone of the two countries' historical and distinguished bilateral relations".

Al Musharrakh affirmed that the vision and efforts of the UAE's wise leadership paved the way for great achievements, which earned the UAE the respect and trust of countries around the world, a fact evidenced by their eagerness to advance their relations and build strategic partnerships with the UAE.

The UAE Ambassador explained that the agreement to take bilateral relations with Austria to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will create broader avenues of collaboration across fields, and strengthen the countries' cooperation in economic sectors, in addition to enhancing coordination on political matters, especially with regard to regional and global issues, for the good of both countries.

Al Musharrakh stated that the UAE-Austria economic and trade relations will grow stronger in the near future, especially in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, innovation and future technologies, renewable and clean energy, and the digital economy.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Austria Agreement

Recent Stories

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Aca ..

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Academy at NPSC

10 minutes ago
 Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation th ..

Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation theory: AJK President.

10 minutes ago
 PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

10 minutes ago
 Russia Expects to Add 100,000Bpd to Oil Production ..

Russia Expects to Add 100,000Bpd to Oil Production Each Month Through End-2022 - ..

10 minutes ago
 Germany's Goethe-Institut Announces Suspension of ..

Germany's Goethe-Institut Announces Suspension of Activities in Belarus Starting ..

10 minutes ago
 PMSA marks 'World Day against Trafficking in Perso ..

PMSA marks 'World Day against Trafficking in Persons'

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.