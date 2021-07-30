UAE-Austria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to create new avenues of collaboration: UAE Ambassador to Austria

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2021) Ibrahim Salim Al Musharrakh, UAE Ambassador to Austria, has expressed his delight at the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Austria, referring to the visit as a "crowning milestone of the two countries' historical and distinguished bilateral relations".

Al Musharrakh affirmed that the vision and efforts of the UAE's wise leadership paved the way for great achievements, which earned the UAE the respect and trust of countries around the world, a fact evidenced by their eagerness to advance their relations and build strategic partnerships with the UAE.

The UAE Ambassador explained that the agreement to take bilateral relations with Austria to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will create broader avenues of collaboration across fields, and strengthen the countries' cooperation in economic sectors, in addition to enhancing coordination on political matters, especially with regard to regional and global issues, for the good of both countries.

Al Musharrakh stated that the UAE-Austria economic and trade relations will grow stronger in the near future, especially in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, innovation and future technologies, renewable and clean energy, and the digital economy.