UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Austria Sign Agreement To Avoid Double Taxation

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAE, Austria sign agreement to avoid double taxation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) As part of its endeavours to strengthen cooperation frameworks in tax matters, protect taxpayers from double taxation, and avoid impeding the flow of trade and investment, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) signed a protocol to amend the agreement for the Avoidance of Double Taxation and Prevention of Tax Evasion concerning taxes on income with Austria. The agreement was previously signed between the UAE Government and Austria in September 2003.

Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs of the UAE, and Gernot Bluemel, Austrian Finance Minister, signed the agreement on Thursday, in the presence of Dr. Andreas Liebmann, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the United Arab Emirates; Abdullah Ahmed Al Obaidly, Director of Relations and International Financial Organisations at MoF; and officials from both parties.

Obaid Al Tayer stressed the importance of consolidating the financial, economic and investment relations between the UAE and Austria, to support the common interests of both countries.

He said, "The UAE will continue to strengthen cooperation in all fields that benefit the peoples of both countries and enhance the comprehensive and sustainable development process. The signing of this protocol boosts the bilateral economic relations between the UAE and Austria in tax matters."

Through this protocol, both parties aim to avoid double taxation concerning taxes on income, without creating opportunities for non-compliance with the tax system or reduced taxation through tax evasion or avoidance.

During the meeting, both parties deliberated means of bolstering bilateral relations between both countries and enhancing cooperation in various fields and exchanged views on several international issues of common interest.

Related Topics

UAE Austria September All From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Emirati Genome Programme, SEHA partner to ramp up ..

36 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 1,556 reco ..

36 minutes ago

ADIO, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority partner ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Seoul organises webinar on women’ ..

2 hours ago

DGCX maintains momentum as PKR Futures continue to ..

2 hours ago

Maryam Nawaz to lead election campaign in AJK from ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.