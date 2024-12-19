UAE Aviation Environment Working Group Concludes Its 2024 Agenda
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) The UAE National Aviation Environment Protection Working Group concluded its annual meetings for 2024, chaired by Maryam Al Balooshi, Senior Manager - Environmental Affairs at the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
The meeting saw the participation of team members from relevant stakeholders, with representatives from national airlines, ADNOC, and UAE airports also in attendance.
The group discussed key international developments, including preparations for the upcoming meetings of the Committee on Aviation Environmental Protection (CAEP) under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).
They also reviewed the potential impact of forthcoming decisions on the aviation sector, including airlines and airports. UAE leaders in various CAEP working groups provided valuable feedback on progress made and highlighted critical areas that will require decisions at the February meeting, in preparation for the upcoming ICAO Assembly in September 2025.
Maryam Al Balooshi commented, "This meeting comes at a pivotal time as the civil aviation sector faces growing environmental challenges that demand swift and effective responses.
We are committed to developing sustainable solutions that protect the environment while ensuring a safe and sustainable future for the aviation industry. Through ongoing collaboration with relevant stakeholders, we aim to coordinate efforts and achieve our shared environmental protection goals."
In preparation for 2025, the meeting discussed key conferences and events to be attended, including the participation of energy companies at the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM), which will be launched by the UAE on the sidelines of the 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025.
This event is expected to attract over 2,000 international participants.
The meeting was hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Centre in Abu Dhabi, marking the beginning of a new phase of collaboration with air navigation specialists. This cooperation aligns with global developments and emerging topics such as climate change, underscoring the vital role of air navigation in shaping the future of sustainable aviation.
