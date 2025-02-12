UAE, Azerbaijan Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) The third session of the Political Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, took place in Abu Dhabi.
The meeting was co-chaired by Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, on behalf of the UAE, and Yalchin Refiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on behalf of Azerbaijan, and was attended by Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, and Mohammed Alblooshi, UAE Ambassador to Republic of Azerbaijan.
During the consultations, both sides affirmed the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries, and emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation in a challenging global environment.
Nusseibeh praised the significant progress in bilateral cooperation across the full spectrum of the relationship, including trade, investment, development, energy, climate action, and other areas. The UAE reaffirmed its full support to Azerbaijan’s presidency of the OIC in 2026 and explored ways to strengthen cooperation within the framework of the organisation.
Nusseibeh reflected on the positive outcomes from the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for Strategic Partnership during the visit of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Azerbaijan in January 2024, a milestone in the bilateral relationship.
Both sides welcomed the conclusion of the negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership, recognizing its potential to give further momentum to the remarkable growth in bilateral trade in recent years. Total non-oil trade between the UAE and Azerbaijan rose by more than two thirds, from USD 979 million in 2022 to USD 1.64 billion in 2023.
The two sides also reviewed the trilateral partnership between the UAE, Azerbaijan and Brazil under the “Troika” framework, a strategic approach to ensuring that the progress achieved at COP28 and COP29 is translated into tangible outcomes at COP30, and beyond.
During the discussion on regional developments in the Occupied Palestine Territory, Lebanon and Syria, both sides stressed the need to maintain the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, and continue the release of detainees, hostages, and captives. Nusseibeh reiterated the UAE's firm stance on the urgent and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the strip. The two sides also emphasised the importance of international support for all efforts aimed at reviving the peace process in the middle East and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international law.
