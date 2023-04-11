Close
UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group Discusses Relations With Azeri Counterpart

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 05:45 PM



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) The UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group at the Federal National Council (FNC) held its first virtual meeting today with its counterpart in the parliament of Azerbaijan.

Participants stressed that their first meeting was an opportunity to strengthen their parliamentary cooperation and discuss ways of enhancing their cooperation on issues of mutual concern through parliamentary expertise and information, affirming the crucial role of parliamentary diplomacy in improving the ties between the UAE and Azerbaijan.

The committee also discussed the UAE’s hosting of COP28, which will take place this year at Expo City Dubai, highlighting the importance of boosting the efforts of the international community to support climate action.

The committee members lauded the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, and the significant development by the UAE in all areas, especially in protecting the environment, utilising clean energy, and space exploration.

