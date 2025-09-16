- Home
UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents Witness Announcement Of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Signing Of Multiple MoUs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 06:15 PM
KARABAKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, today witnessed the announcement of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan.
The agreement represents a significant milestone in bilateral relations, fostering broader cooperation across sectors in a way that advances both countries’ development priorities and serves the mutual interests of their peoples.
The two leaders also attended the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering key sectors including transport, energy, tourism, media, justice, and workforce development. Additional agreements were signed relating to container-ship building and the establishment of the UAE-Azerbaijan business Council.
Further MoUs included:
• An MoU between Abu Dhabi Holding Company and Azerbaijan Investment Holding;
• An MoU on exploring development and investment opportunities in renewable and clean energy projects within designated green energy zones in the UAE;
• An MoU on the application of artificial intelligence in education through the development of an AI-powered virtual tutor to support students, as well as an intelligent teaching assistant to aid teachers in schools;
• An MoU on the implementation of the Republic of Azerbaijan’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy for the period 2025–2028, aimed at advancing AI capabilities through strategy-driven technology deployment, digital transformation, and the development of talent, startups, and innovation ecosystems.
The MoUs were exchanged by His Excellency Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, on behalf of the UAE, and His Excellency Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of Azerbaijan, in the presence of members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the UAE President, alongside ministers and senior Azerbaijani officials.
