Open Menu

UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents Witness Announcement Of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Signing Of Multiple MoUs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 06:15 PM

UAE, Azerbaijan Presidents witness announcement of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, signing of multiple MoUs

KARABAKH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, today witnessed the announcement of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Azerbaijan.

The agreement represents a significant milestone in bilateral relations, fostering broader cooperation across sectors in a way that advances both countries’ development priorities and serves the mutual interests of their peoples.

The two leaders also attended the signing of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering key sectors including transport, energy, tourism, media, justice, and workforce development. Additional agreements were signed relating to container-ship building and the establishment of the UAE-Azerbaijan business Council.

Further MoUs included:
• An MoU between Abu Dhabi Holding Company and Azerbaijan Investment Holding;
• An MoU on exploring development and investment opportunities in renewable and clean energy projects within designated green energy zones in the UAE;
• An MoU on the application of artificial intelligence in education through the development of an AI-powered virtual tutor to support students, as well as an intelligent teaching assistant to aid teachers in schools;
• An MoU on the implementation of the Republic of Azerbaijan’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy for the period 2025–2028, aimed at advancing AI capabilities through strategy-driven technology deployment, digital transformation, and the development of talent, startups, and innovation ecosystems.

The MoUs were exchanged by His Excellency Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, on behalf of the UAE, and His Excellency Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of Azerbaijan, in the presence of members of the delegation accompanying His Highness the UAE President, alongside ministers and senior Azerbaijani officials.

Related Topics

Technology Business Education UAE Company Abu Dhabi Azerbaijan Media Agreement

Recent Stories

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from ju ..

IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work

2 hours ago
 UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitte ..

UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students

2 hours ago
 SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Shar ..

SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran ..

Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun

3 hours ago
 NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar ..

NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance

4 hours ago
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen ..

Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations

4 hours ago
 Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President� ..

Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..

4 hours ago
 China launches internet technology test satellite

China launches internet technology test satellite

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic ..

Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha

4 hours ago
 Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forg ..

Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East