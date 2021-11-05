UAE-backed Theodoropoulos wins Jiu-Jitsu International Federation presidency for another term by acclamation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2021) Panagiotis Theodoropoulos, President of the Abu Dhabi-based Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF) has been re-elected for another three-year term at the JJIF Congress in Abu Dhabi today.

The election followed a meeting between Abdelmonem Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF), President of Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of Jiu-Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), who renewed the UAEJJF's support and confidence in his re-election to the JJIF presidency.

Members of the JJIF General Assembly reacted positively to the UAE's call to renew Theodoropoulos' mandate by unanimously re-electing the Greek in a fair and transparent democratic election at the JJIF Congress in Abu Dhabi today.

After the resounding success of the 26th World Jiu-Jitsu Championship (JJWC), the JJIF General Assembly also announced that the 27th edition will be held in Abu Dhabi, giving the host country the right to determine the suitable date.

The 26th World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi began on 3rd November and concludes on 11th November, 2021, at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Zayed sports City under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, with the participation of 2,000 athletes.

In his first comment after winning the elections, Theodoropoulos thanked and appreciated all the members of the General Assembly. He indicated that he was proud of the atmosphere in which the elections were held and the excellent organisation of the Congress in Abu Dhabi.

He pointed out that his election is a major responsibility that encourages him to sustain the success, exerting unstinting efforts to develop the game, and obtain recognition from the International Olympic Committee within a year or two, especially in light of the availability of all the requirements.

He also commended the UAE's role in facilitating the success of this Congress, in promoting the game on different continents and gaining recognition for the game from many important international organisations. These gains would not have been possible without the support provided by the UAE, he added.

Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAEJJF and Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, said the UAE's support for Theodoropoulos was critical in his win. He commended today's election as ''transparent and democratic''.

The JJIF Congress was attended by Fahad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAEJJF and Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, Joachim Thumbart, Director-General of the JJIF, members of the General Assembly and representatives of national jiu-jitsu associations.