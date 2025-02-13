UAE Bag 11 Medals At Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship In Bangkok
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM
BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu team concluded its participation in the under-14-year-old category of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok today, Thursday, with 11 coloured medals: two gold, three silver, and six bronze.
Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Jiu-Jitsu Federations, praised the team's performance, stressing that the results achieved are the fruit of hard work and advanced training programmes adopted by the Federation with unlimited support from the wise leadership.
