UAE bag 13 medals at Balkan U18 Open Championship

BUKHAREST, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) In the first such sports achievement, the UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team Saturday bagged 13 medals at the Balkan U18 Open Championship, which ran today in the Romanian Capital.

The Emirati champions snatched seven golds, four silvers and two bronzes, earning their company a hard-win lead in the international sporting event.

The champions will be back home tomorrow after a commendable performance in both the U16 Championship, where they got nine medals yesterday, and today's championship where 13 players participated.

The UAE's participation in the two championships fits within the efforts being made by the Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) to leave no stone unturned to become a world leader in jiu-jitsu.

For the first time, the UAE will host the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 16-24; and the two championships were the best possible preparation for the grand event.