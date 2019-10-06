UAE bag eight medals in German Open Jiu-Jitsu in Hanau

(@FahadShabbir)

HANAU, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) Emirati Jiu-Jitsu National Team bagged eight gold, silver and bronze medals at German Open Jiu-Jitsu in Hanau.

The Emirati champs won three golds, three silvers and two bronzes at the championship which was hosted by the German city Hanau today.

The UAE is sparing no effort to become a world leader in jiu-jitsu.

For the first time, the UAE will host the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi on November 16 - 24. There will be first-ever 'No GI' category Dubai International Championship held in outdoor settings of Jumeirah Beach Residence on January 10.

The season will end with the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship from April 11 to 18 next year. The total value of prizes, excluding the world professional championship, will hit AED2.6 million, up from AED1.8 million in last season.