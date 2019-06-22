UAE Bags Eight Medals On First Day Of Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix
NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team topped the medal table on the first day of the now-running Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix, bagging eight medals.
Ten countries, including Brazil, Jordan, Afghanistan, Mongolia and Turkmenistan are participating in the international competition, taking place on June 22nd-23rd, 2019, here.
Four golds, two silvers and two bronzes are the harvest of the Emirati champs on the maiden day of the championship, held under the umbrella of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation.
It's one of the qualifying championships for the World Games that will be held in the United States in 2021.