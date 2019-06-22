UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Bags Eight Medals On First Day Of Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 10:45 PM

UAE bags eight medals on first day of Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team topped the medal table on the first day of the now-running Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand Prix, bagging eight medals.

Ten countries, including Brazil, Jordan, Afghanistan, Mongolia and Turkmenistan are participating in the international competition, taking place on June 22nd-23rd, 2019, here.

Four golds, two silvers and two bronzes are the harvest of the Emirati champs on the maiden day of the championship, held under the umbrella of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

It's one of the qualifying championships for the World Games that will be held in the United States in 2021.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World UAE Brazil Turkmenistan United States Kazakhstan Mongolia June 2019

Recent Stories

Trump rejects rape allegation from a New York woma ..

17 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto to pay attention on performance of ..

17 minutes ago

'Charter of Economy' won't stop accountability: Go ..

20 minutes ago

Minister for continuous operation against adultera ..

20 minutes ago

Three injured in building collapse in Faisalabad

20 minutes ago

Majority of people supporting pasteurized milk: DG ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.