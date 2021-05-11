UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccinated travellers

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2021) The UAE and Bahrain have adopted a safe travel corridor for travellers vaccinated against COVID-19, as part of their joint cooperation and coordination, and their joint efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The travel corridor will enable people to travel between the two countries starting from the first day of Eid al-Fitr without the need to quarantine. They will be required to adhere to the precautionary measures adopted by the destination country, which were recently updated to ensure safer travel for everyone, the two countries said in a joint statement today.

This step also underscores the determination of the leaderships of the two countries to facilitate the movement of individuals and achieve the goals of their vaccination campaigns for all segments of the community.

Citizens and residents who wish to benefit from the quarantine exemption in both countries will be required to present proof that they have received the full dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through approved applications and certificates, most notably the Al Hosn app in the UAE and the BeAware Bahrain app in Bahrain. Moreover, passengers can also save their PCR test results on the two apps.

The strategic partnership between the UAE and Bahrain is important, in light of the significant challenges facing the world caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting their efforts to address and overcome the crisis, added the statement.