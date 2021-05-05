UAE, Bahrain discussed cooperation in space sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chair of the UAE Space Agency, discussed, with Eng. Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of Bahrain and Chairman of National Space Science Agency (NSSA), ways of boosting the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain in the space sector.

During the meeting, which was held remotely via video conferencing, with the attendance of several officials from both sides, Al Amiri and Mohammed assessed the progress of joint space projects.

Al Amiri said that the UAE Space Agency is prioritising the empowerment and training of young cadres to lead the sector, to achieve further development and prosperity while exchanging expertise with friendly countries, upon the related directives of its leadership.

The UAE Space Agency is always cooperating with the NSSA in Bahrain, in line with signed mutual agreements aimed at supporting the growth of the space sector in both countries.

Mohammed commended the profound bilateral ties between the two countries and their growing cooperation in space sciences, lauding the UAE’s related experience and its consecutive overall achievements, most notably in the space sector.

The two sides then addressed their cooperation based on previously signed Memorandums of Understanding and praised the distinguished role of the Khalifa University of Science and Technology in training the NSSA’s space technology recruits and engaging them in several projects.

Both ministers also discussed several relevant issues, including the construction of a joint satellite and the details of its launch, as well as training opportunities in many related areas of space sciences and technologies while exchanging views on future projects.