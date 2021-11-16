UAE, Bahrain enhance space cooperation and joint projects

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency, discussed with Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Minister of Transportation and Communications and Chairman of the National Space Science Agency in the Kingdom of Bahrain, ways to enhance prospects for cooperation in the space sector.

In their meeting today at the Dubai Airshow 2021, the two ministers also discussed the latest developments in joint space projects, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

Sarah Al Amiri said: ''The UAE cherishes the longstanding ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain. Under the guidance and support of the leadership, the UAE Space Agency gives special importance to strengthening constructive cooperation and exchanging experiences and knowledge with the National Space Science Agency in Bahrain. We are pleased to see the remarkable development in bilateral relation between the two agencies.'' The meeting also covered the UAE Space Agency’s participation in the upcoming Bahrain International Airshow to be held late next year. The two parties also signed a letter of intent expressing the UAE Space Agency’s interest to participate in the event, marking a reflection of the distinguished partnership between the UAE Space Agency and the National Space Science Agency in Bahrain.

She added that the constructive cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain is moving forward in order to achieve the ambitions and plans of the two countries in the space sector, while joint projects, led by the Light-1 nanosatellite, are witnessing rapid developments that confirm the determination of the two countries to raise their cooperation to new heights.

Kamal Mohammed said: "We are focused on supporting and strengthening the deep, special and longstanding ties between Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Space, science and technology have a profound impact on our daily lives and both nations are determined to enhance collaboration and leverage the social and economic benefits these knowledge-based industries offer. It was a pleasure to speak to Sarah Al Amiri today to discuss the latest progress on our joint nanosatellite Light-1 project as well explore ways we can contribute to the growth of our respective space industries in the future.

During the meeting, several topics were discussed, most notably the latest Light-1 nanosatellite developments. Built and designed in collaboration between Khalifa University, New York University Abu Dhabi, NSSA and UAE space agency. The nanosatellite will monitor and study terrestrial gamma ray flashes (TGFs). It is scheduled to launch on board SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket which will travel to the International Space Station in December 2021.

The meeting also dealt with the most prominent developments in the national space sector in both countries, as well as the latest future plans, initiatives and upcoming projects.

The two parties also reviewed a number of aspects of cooperation between them in accordance with the previously concluded memorandums of understanding, praising the distinguished role of the Khalifa University of Science, Technology and Research in training of members from Bahrain’s National Space Science Agency. It has served to upskill them on space technologies and involving them in the implementation of several projects, which contributed to their qualification and experience in the space sector.