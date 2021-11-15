UrduPoint.com

UAE, Bahrain Foreign Ministers Discuss Boosting Ties

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAE, Bahrain Foreign Ministers discuss boosting ties

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Foreign Minister of Bahrain, and explored brotherly relations between the UAE and Bahrain and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields.

During the meeting, which was held in Dubai, the two sides also discussed a number of issues of common concern along with the regional and international developments.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the distinguished UAE-Bahrain relations and the keenness to further develop them in all sectors to meet the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries and peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah and Al Zayani agreed to continue coordination and consultation on various common issues and challenges.

Dr. Al Zayani also congratulated the UAE for winning the bid to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in 2023.

