UAE, Bahrain issue joint statement

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) The UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain issued the following joint statement on the occasion of the visit of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The governments of the UAE and Bahrain, in light of the fraternal ties and long-term mutual interests between the two countries, considering their joint objectives and interests embodied in the articles of incorporation of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

In light of the official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, when he met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Under the agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between the two countries and in light of their historic bilateral relations.

The two governments agreed to establish a framework for strengthening their bilateral ties to reinforce their cooperation in areas of mutual concern, including but not limited to politics, diplomacy, security, the economy, trade, tourism, advanced technologies, energy, transport, education, labour and human resources, climate change and health.

Joint Objectives The two countries have agreed to enhance their bilateral cooperation in related areas, to achieve mutual benefits and the joint objectives of both countries. Each party will encourage ministries and government authorities to cooperate to turn cooperation objectives into joint ventures.

Political and Diplomatic Cooperation The two countries are keen to reinforce their political dialogue and diplomatic consultations by increasing high-level diplomatic visits, determining joint bilateral action priorities and agendas, realising joint stances on an international level, strengthening the cooperation between diplomatic academies and establishing a joint consular committee.

They also stress their commitment to the principles of the United Nations (UN)and explore cooperation opportunities under the framework of international organisations.

The two countries are keen to support the efforts to promote international peace, combat international crime and extremism, and achieve sustainable development goals.

Cybersecurity Cooperation The two countries are keen to consolidate their cooperation in the area of security, including cybersecurity.

Relevant authorities from both countries will exchange expertise in cybersecurity.

Cooperation in Economic, Trade and Direct Investment and Sectoral Partnerships The two countries are keen to strengthen their existing economic relations, advance them to broader prospects and remove regulatory obstacles and create an appropriate environment for business, to increase their trade and investment over the coming years significantly. They also aim to establish a joint investment fund to invest in promising opportunities and projects in both countries and abroad.

Relevant national organisations from both countries will reinforce their economic ties, by establishing a centre for Emirati investors in Bahrain and connecting commercial registries in both countries.

Relevant national authorities from both countries will also discuss joint investments in oil, gas and petrochemicals, and establish a joint venture to invest in Bahrain.

The two sides are keen to increase their investment exchange, affirming their commitment to encouraging trade between companies in both countries by establishing a framework for high-level business, industrial and investment partnerships.

They are also keen to restore the aviation sector to pre-pandemic levels, by increasing flights to and from both countries.

The two countries aim to create cooperation opportunities to facilitate the exchange of best economic experiences and practices, support capacity building and the development of a knowledge-based economy, and promote cooperation in infrastructure projects.

Both countries believe in the importance of information and communication technology and the digitisation of the public sector and are keen to cooperate in this area.

Cooperation in Education and Advanced Sciences The UAE and Bahrain stress the importance of continuing direct cooperation in scientific and educational areas related to higher education and scientific research. Under this framework, educational institutions from the two countries will exchange the best practices in various academic specialisations.

Relevant institutions will also reinforce their cooperation in academic training by establishing direct collaborations between their universities.

The two countries are keen to cooperate in the field of technology and artificial technology (AI) applications and exchange expertise in space activities area.

Cooperation in Employment and Localisation In light of the two countries’ keenness to cooperate in employment, labour and localisation by establishing an efficient partnership, they have agreed to exchange expertise in the field of employment and localisation according to their domestic laws and implement joint programmes in this area.

Tourism Cooperation In light of their keenness to advance the tourism sector, their relevant authorities will exchange expertise in tourism marketing by establishing joint tourism attraction projects, including the aviation and hospitality sectors.

Their public and private sectors will enlarge the scope of their partnerships to develop their tourism sectors and provide the best joint services.

Cooperation in the Environment and Climate Change In light of their keenness to find sustainable solutions to climate change and implementation of their related initiatives, the two countries will continue their efforts to achieve carbon neutrality through various programmes and initiatives and advanced projects.

Health Sector Cooperation In light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the UAE and Bahrain have stressed their commitment to encouraging international cooperation to address the pandemic by exchanging the best practices, reinforcing scientific cooperation and providing urgent medical supplies.

The two countries are committed to strengthening their health and medical cooperation, reinforcing the relations between relevant authorities, universities and medical colleges, cooperating in health programmes, and supporting joint medical research and development.