UAE, Bahrain Sign Air Navigation Services MoU

Tue 05th November 2019

UAE, Bahrain sign Air Navigation Services MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) The General Civil Aviation Authority, represented as the Air Navigation Services and the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunication in the Kingdom of Bahrain, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on "Air Navigation Services" on the occasion of the 5th Meeting of Heads and Directors of Civil Aviation in the middle East, which is being held in the State of Kuwait.

The MoU aims at strengthening the brotherly ties and supporting the continuous cooperation between the two countries in the field of providing air navigation services and systems, and finding common ground for work in all technical and operational aspects in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in the two brotherly countries.

The MoU was signed by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority of the UAE, and Mohammed Thamer Al Kaabi, Under-Secretary of Civil Aviation Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunication of Bahrain.

The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Fang Liu, Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO. The meeting discussed topics of common interest in the aviation sector and ways of cooperation between the two countries.

