UAE, Bahrain taking significant steps towards empowering their youth: Khailfa bin Hamad Al Khailfa

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The UAE and Bahrain have taken tangible steps toward empowering their youth across all fields out of their belief in the significant role played by young generations in the comprehensive and sustainable development drive of their countries, said a top Bahraini official.

Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khailfa, Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, made the remarks during a forum hosted by Bahrain and organised by the Arab Youth Centre in the UAE in association with the Bahraini Ministry of Youth and sports in the presence of Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, who is also the Deputy Head of the Arab Youth Centre.

"We take pride in the significant growth witnessed by the UAE-Bahraini relations in line with the close ties binding King Hamad bin Isa Al Khailfa with President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," added Sheikh Khalid.

"The great strides taken by the two countries in support of youth have reflected positively on unleashing their potential and enabling them to take up leading roles in their countries in a way that has reflected positively on the rapid and multi-faceted development now witnessed by the Bahraini and Emirati societies," he added.

Minister Al Mazrui hailed the close cooperation ties between youth organisations in the two countries and the programmes developed by them in contribution to the development drive in their countries.

She hailed the forum, which she described as a significant platform to develop innovative and constructive ideas and solutions by the two countries' youth in various domains .

The second edition of the forum as attended by Majid bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, Bahraini Minister of education, and Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism along with senior Bahraini executives.