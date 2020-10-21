UAE Balloon Team designs Abrahamic House Balloon

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The UAE Balloon Team has begun designing and manufacturing the "Abrahamic House Balloon," which will fly to festivals held around the world, as part of the youth empowerment vision of the UAE’s leadership and people to promote fraternity among followers of different religions.

Captain Pilot Abdulaziz Nasser Al Mansouri, UAE Balloon Team President, said that the Abrahamic House Balloon reflects the dream of all peace advocates around the world who aim to make it a global reality internationally, especially in the middle East, promising a brighter future for all humanitarian and scientific work.

Captain Al Mansouri stressed that the project, with the UAE’s leadership and the participation of an international team, will highlight the civilised image of the country and the tolerance of the Islamic religion.