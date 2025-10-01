UAE, Bangladesh Strengthening Maritime Cooperation, Investment In Chittagong Port
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 12:45 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) Dr. M. Sakhawat Hussain, Adviser of Shipping, Government of Bangladesh, has affirmed that cooperation with the United Arab Emirates in the maritime sector is witnessing tangible progress. He noted that discussions are under way with leading Emirati companies to enhance investment in Bangladeshi ports.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the opening of the World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 in Dubai, the Bangladeshi shipping adviser explained that UAE ports, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, have expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh’s port sector, with a particular focus on the development of Chittagong Port and expanding its operational capacity.
He stressed that these anticipated investments reflect the mutual trust between both sides and underline the UAE’s readiness to support the maritime expansion of Bangladesh.
Dr. Hussain pointed out that preliminary talks had been held with a number of Emirati entities regarding the potential acquisition of a major port and the management of its operations, describing this step as significant in strengthening the strategic maritime partnership between the UAE and Bangladesh.
He further highlighted that ongoing investment in Chittagong Port includes the development of the “AP” terminal and the operation of a container terminal by DP World, alongside a World Bank investment of $680 million for breakwater construction and channel dredging. These projects are expected to be completed by next spring, reinforcing Chittagong Port’s position as one of South Asia’s key maritime hubs.
The adviser confirmed that Bangladesh is working closely with Gulf countries, particularly the UAE, to enhance maritime cooperation. He also pointed to the UAE’s support for Bangladesh in the ongoing elections of the International Maritime Organisation, in addition to continuous coordination with international bodies to boost investments and develop maritime infrastructure.
