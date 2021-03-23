(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2021) UAE Banks Federation (UBF) held its General Assembly Meeting via videoconferencing and approved strategic objectives and action plan for the year 2021.

The meeting was chaired by AbdulAziz Al-Ghurair, Chairman of UAE Banks Federation, and was attended by UBF’s Board of Directors and representatives from UBF members.

During the General Assembly, members reviewed and approved the minutes of the previous General Assembly Meeting held on 13th October 2020, and absolved UBF’s Board of Directors and Auditors for the financial year ending 31st December 2020.

Members also approved the Annual Report for the year 2020, the Audited Financial Statements and the Auditors' Report for the year 2020 and the appointment of Auditor for 2021. They ratified the budget for 2020, and approved strategic objectives and action plan for the year 2021.

AbdulAziz Al-Ghurair joined the attendees to welcome Hamad Buamim who represents Dubai Islamic Bank, to UBF as a new Board of Directors’ member, and expressed his sincere thanks to departing members for their much valued and appreciated efforts, contributions and support during their presence on UBF’s Board of Directors.

Al-Ghurair added, "UAE Banks Federation plays a key role in exchanging knowledge and pursuing innovative and creative initiatives through the hard work of its committees, particularly in relation to enhancing fraud prevention and digital banking, in addition to many innovative banking solutions being brought on board during this challenging period."

"I would like to extend UBF’s special thanks to the Central Bank of the UAE, for the continuous support and encouragement. I would also like to specially mention the collaboration and teamwork by all UBF members and specialised technical committees, and their successful suggestions in all fields of banking solutions, to achieve a sustainable growth during the challenging time of COVID-19 pandemic," he said.