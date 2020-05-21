UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Banks Invest AED16.6 Billion In April 2020

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 11:00 PM

UAE banks invest AED16.6 billion in April 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) In April, the UAE’s banking system invested a total of AED16.6 billion, reflecting a high level of baking activity.

Emirati banks are utilising their excess liquidity in investment instruments that will improve their profits, increasing the accumulative balance of the banking sector’s investments to AED394.2 billion, a rise of 4.4 percent compared to AED377.6 billion in March 2020, according to figures from the Central Bank of the UAE.

The Central Bank’s statistics highlight an increase in investments by banks in nearly all available instruments, comprising AED13.

2 billion in securities that represent debts on other debt securities, which increased in terms of the total balance to AED241.4 billion at the end of April 2020, compared to AED228.2 billion in March.

The investment of the banking sector in stocks increased from AED9.1 billion in March to AED9.3 billion, marking an AED200 million monthly increase while investments in bonds increased from AED90.8 billion to AED94.1 billion, and other investments amounted to AED49.4 billion compared to AED49.5 billion, during the same reporting period.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Same March April Stocks 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

6 minutes ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss ways of developing cultural co ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s real estate transactions in April ..

36 minutes ago

Aldar reports revenue of AED 1.76 billion in Q1 20 ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Airports to facilitate resumption of Emirate ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.