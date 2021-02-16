UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Banks Returned AED14.47 Bn Received From Central Bank's AED50 Bn TESS

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 11:45 PM

UAE banks returned AED14.47 bn received from Central Bank's AED50 bn TESS

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2021) UAE national banks have returned around AED14.47 billion from the stimulus they had received since March 2020 from the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) to deal with the COVID-19 impact, statistics by the CBUAE have shown.

The move is reflective of the robust solvency profile of the UAE national banks and the sufficient funds they have to handle their business in the best possible manner.

An AED100 bn targeted economic support scheme (TESS) initiative was launched by the CBUAE in March 2020 to support the UAE’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, which consisted of zero-interest, collateralised loans worth AED50 bn for local banks and an additional AED50 bn freed up from banks’ capital buffers.

According to the terms of TESS, participating banks can use the funding to offer temporary relief to private sector and retail customers for a period of up to six months. The scheme also aims to ease principal and interest payments on outstanding loans.

Related Topics

Business UAE Bank United Arab Emirates March 2020 From Best Billion

Recent Stories

FNC approves three bills

6 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain introduces tighter COVID-19 counter ..

51 minutes ago

Ethnic clashes test 'melting pot' southwest Nigeri ..

28 minutes ago

Govt committed to early completion of KCR: Asad

28 minutes ago

Russian scientists probe prehistoric viruses dug f ..

28 minutes ago

US to Coordinate With Allies on Possible Nord Stre ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.