UAE Banks' Total Investments Reach AED396.2 Billion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) The UAE Central Bank revealed on Sunday that total banking investments reached AED396.2 billion in November.

According to banking indicators released by the Central Bank, debt securities saw a jump of 16.7 percent year-to-date, with a total of AED245.4 billion.

Bank deposits saw a rise of 4.6 percent year-on-year, with a total of AED1.8 trillion in November 2019 compared to AED1.74 trillion for the same month in 2018.

Total banks' reserves at the Central Bank totalled AED309.6 billion, representing a 9.2 percent increase year-on-year.

[Image Credit: Central Bank of the UAE]

