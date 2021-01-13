UAE bans fishing and trade of certain species of fish during breeding season

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) DUBAI, 13th January 2021 (WAM) - The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has issued the Ministerial Resolution No. 1 of 2021 regulating the fishing and trade of certain species of fish during their breeding season.

The Resolution prohibits the fishing of goldlined seabream (Rhabdosargus sarba) and king soldier bream (Argyrops spinifer) across the UAE from February 1 to 28 in the years 2021, 2022, and 2023. It also bans the sales of these species regardless of their origin in all fish markets and retail outlets over the same period.

As per the Resolution, fishermen must release any goldlined seabream and king soldier bream fish caught accidentally in their fishing gear during the restricted period back into the water.

Moreover, the Resolution ends the validity of the Ministerial Decision No. 501 of 2015 that prohibited the fishing and trade of Arabian safi (rabbitfish) and sheri (emperor) during their breeding season.

The decision was implemented for the past five years to alleviate the pressure on safi and sheri due to high consumer demand for these fish species.

Halima Al Jasmi, Head of the Fisheries Section at MoCCAE, said, "The Resolution is part of the Ministry’s efforts to regulate commercial fishing to ensure the sustainability of fish stocks in UAE waters with the aim of enhancing the country’s food security. During the ban period, these species will be able to replenish their stocks to a sustainable level."

Al Jasmi thanked the fishermen for their compliance with the resolution regulating the fishing and trade of Arabian safi and sheri that considerably contributed to increasing the species’ stocks in UAE waters. She urged them to show equal commitment to the new resolution to protect the stocks of goldlined seabream and king soldier bream from depletion.