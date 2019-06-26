UrduPoint.com
UAE, Barbados To Host UNCTAD Events In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

UAE, Barbados to host UNCTAD events in 2020

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates and Barbados have joined forces to co-host major United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD, events in 2020.

Barbados will host the 15th UNCTAD quadrennial conference in Bridgetown, while the UAE will host the World Investment Forum and the first eCommerce Week for Asia in Abu Dhabi. The two countries will co-chair the events.

UNCTAD’s Trade and Development board unanimously endorsed the two countries’ generous offers on 25th June. The decision will be submitted to the UN General Assembly for approval.

"The two countries’ agreement to co-host our main global gatherings next year demonstrates south-south cooperation," UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi said.

Barbados and the United Arab Emirates had made separate offers to host next year’s quadrennial conference but mutually agreed to co-host the events.

"I thank them for their leadership in arriving at this win-win solution that expresses mutual respect between the two countries," Dr. Kituyi added.

The quadrennial conference is the highest decision-making body of UNCTAD at which member states make assessments of current trade and development issues, discuss policy options and formulate global policy responses. It also sets the organisation’s work priorities.

