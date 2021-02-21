UAE BARQ launches 'UAE INFO' Smart App

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) UAE BARQ has launched a new smart application with unique features and categories for all community members in the UAE.

This comes within the framework of UAE BARQ continuous efforts and in line with its strategic plans to keep pace with the smart transformation in the UAE and providing innovative and advanced solutions for users.

Khalid Safar Al-Harmoudi, UAE BARQ General Manager, said: "Since the launch of "UAE BARQ," we have been keen to keep abreast of everything new and offer unique services. Today we are pleased to announce the launch of the "UAE INFO" Smart App that provides a distinct experience with multiple features and options to find out the latest news, decisions, and information about the most prominent facilities as well as paid parking lots."

Through the application, UAE BARQ seeks to instantly deliver all decisions that concern the UAE community as soon as they are issued around the clock, in addition to events, news, and everything related to schools, restaurants, malls, and hospitals throughout the country.

The App will save users the trouble of searching for geographical location, contact information, or the most prominent details.

The "UAE INFO" Smart App also facilitates making parking payments in a number of the emirates. All that the user has to do is enter the vehicle’s plate number, choose the emirate, and then create SMS, which will save the effort to search for numbers and the payment instructions for each emirate.

Users can activate the notification to receive all new updates on their previously specified categories, in addition to finding the list of official holidays in the UAE and the prayer times in each emirate.

The "UAE INFO" Smart App is now available in "Apple Store" and "Google Play" for iOS and Android phones, in both Arabic and English.