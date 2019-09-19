UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Beat Iraq In 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 01:15 AM

UAE beat Iraq in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifiers

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) UAE today beat Iraq 1-0 in the 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifiers.

Emirati player Sultan Adel Mohamed's header clinched the Group F match in the 39th minute.

The 2020 AFC U-16 Championship qualification will decide the participating teams of the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship. A total of 16 qualified teams will play in the final tournament, including Bahrain who qualified automatically as hosts.

Related Topics

Iraq UAE Bahrain 2020

Recent Stories

Yemen's Houthis Say Ready to Attack Targets in Dub ..

42 minutes ago

Trump Slams Powell Despite Fed Lowering Interest R ..

59 minutes ago

Trump Slams Powell Despite Fed Lowering Interest R ..

60 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Affairs oversees smart learning prog ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah introduces US business community to promis ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai celebrates five years of operations to Ka ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.