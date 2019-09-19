UAE beat Iraq in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifiers

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) UAE today beat Iraq 1-0 in the 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifiers.

Emirati player Sultan Adel Mohamed's header clinched the Group F match in the 39th minute.

The 2020 AFC U-16 Championship qualification will decide the participating teams of the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship. A total of 16 qualified teams will play in the final tournament, including Bahrain who qualified automatically as hosts.