UAE Beat Lebanon 4-1 In 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 hours ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:45 AM

UAE beat Lebanon 4-1 in 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifiers

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2019) UAE today thrashed Lebanon 4-1 in the 2020 AFC U16 Championship qualifiers, here.

Sultan Adel Mohamed's penalty, Mohamed Ahmed Al Harthi's brace and Mansour Abdulraheem's 32nd minute goal gave a comfortable win to the White in their third match after their debut 1-0 win against Iraq, and 2-1 victory against the hosts, Kyrgyzstan.

The 2020 AFC U-16 Championship qualification will decide the participating teams of the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship. A total of 16 qualified teams will play in the final tournament, including Bahrain who qualified automatically as hosts.

