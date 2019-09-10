UrduPoint.com
UAE Beat Malaysia 2-1 In FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Tue 10th September 2019

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) The UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 on Tuesday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup 2023 Preliminary Joint Qualification Second round.

Malaysian forward Syafiq Ahmad scored the first goal 30 seconds into the match the Emiratis rebounded with forward Ali Mabkhout landing an accurate header at the 43rd minute, ending the first half with a draw.

Mabkhout scored his second in the 75th, sealing the fate of the Malaysian team, who struggled to keep up as the game went on.

