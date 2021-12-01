UrduPoint.com

UAE Beat Syria In FIFA Arab Cup Opener

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 02:15 AM

UAE beat Syria in FIFA Arab Cup opener

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) The United Arab Emirates beat Syria 1-0 in their FIFA Arab Cup opener in Ras Abu Aboud Stadium here tonight.

Caio Canedo opened the game early for the Whites at the 24th minute before Ali Saleh netted the second six minutes later.

Ward Al Salamah scored for the Syrians in the second half.

The FIFA Arab Cup sees 16 teams from across the Arab world come together to compete. The event offers a great opportunity for competitors and spectators alike to experience the spirit of Qatar and the iconic stadiums that will host the World Cup in 2022.

