UrduPoint.com

UAE Beat Tahiti 4-3 At Opener Of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 09:15 PM

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) United Arab Emirates returned for their seventh FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup - Russia 2021 with an impressive win today against Tahiti.

The Beshr brothers and Hassan Ali in addition to an own goal by Tahitian defender earned the UAE a much needed win against a tough opponent who lost two successive World Cup finals over the past decade.

While chasing their first successful passage to the knockout stage, the Whites are accompanied by Spain, Tahiti and Mozambique in an intriguing Group B.

The UAE's matchday two clash against tournament debutants Mozambique on Saturday looms as a major opportunity to put points on the board, with now Matchday Three foes Spain being a serious pedigree in the competition, having likewise lost the Beach Soccer World Cup final twice in the last decade.

With the Beshr brothers, Waleed and Ahmed, leading the way, the team managed wins over neighbours Oman and hosts Ukraine at last month’s Independence Beach Soccer Cup and should be sufficiently prepared having completed several more friendly matches since.

Today's match was attended by representatives of the UAE Beach Soccer Committee and UAE Embassy in Russia.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia UAE Oman FIFA Independence Spain United Arab Emirates Mozambique

Recent Stories

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

2 minutes ago
 Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Au ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for help in evacuating Australian citizens from Afghani ..

2 hours ago
 UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian effor ..

UAE provides ongoing support to humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan in spirit of ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilateral relations, regional develo ..

3 hours ago
 UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Za ..

UAE a leader in supporting frontline defenders: Zaki Nusseibeh

3 hours ago
 59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

59,727 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.