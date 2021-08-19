UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) United Arab Emirates returned for their seventh FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup - Russia 2021 with an impressive win today against Tahiti.

The Beshr brothers and Hassan Ali in addition to an own goal by Tahitian defender earned the UAE a much needed win against a tough opponent who lost two successive World Cup finals over the past decade.

While chasing their first successful passage to the knockout stage, the Whites are accompanied by Spain, Tahiti and Mozambique in an intriguing Group B.

The UAE's matchday two clash against tournament debutants Mozambique on Saturday looms as a major opportunity to put points on the board, with now Matchday Three foes Spain being a serious pedigree in the competition, having likewise lost the Beach Soccer World Cup final twice in the last decade.

With the Beshr brothers, Waleed and Ahmed, leading the way, the team managed wins over neighbours Oman and hosts Ukraine at last month’s Independence Beach Soccer Cup and should be sufficiently prepared having completed several more friendly matches since.

Today's match was attended by representatives of the UAE Beach Soccer Committee and UAE Embassy in Russia.