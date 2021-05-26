UrduPoint.com
UAE Becomes Member Of IPU Executive Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE becomes member of IPU Executive Committee

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) The UAE, represented by Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Federal National Council (FNC), became a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Executive Committee.

The UAE’s membership in the committee, which was announced during the remote meetings of the IPU Governing Council and 142nd Assembly, recognises the key role of Emirati parliamentary diplomacy in the IPU’s activities and events, as well as the UAE’s close relations with various parliaments and IPU geopolitical groups.

Sara Falaknaz also became a member of the "Committee on Peace and International Security" while Mira Al Suwaidi became a member of the "IPU Forum of Women Parliamentarians," which are among the IPU’s entities.

The Arab Geopolitical Group is entitled to one seat at the IPU’s Executive Committee, which is chaired by the IPU President and has 18 members who are elected by the Governing Council and are nominated by various geopolitical groups, the President of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians and the President of the Forum of Young Parliamentarians.

At the start of its 17th legislative chapter, the FNC formed the IPU Parliamentary Division, chaired by Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, with the membership of Ali Jassim as Vice-President, Mira Al Suwaidi, Sarah Falaknaz and Marwan Al Muhairi.

