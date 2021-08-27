UrduPoint.com

UAE Begins Hosting, Providing Social Care For Afghan Families Under Mohamed Bin Zayed's Directives

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2021) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE has begun hosting Afghan families, especially women and children, and will take all necessary measures to provide them with care and social support while on UAE soil.

The initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is designed to extend safety and dignity to these families.

This takes place against the backdrop of the UAE's provision of support and facilitation of flights for a number of nations and non-governmental organisations to safely evacuate their officials and support staff, including Afghan nationals, through the UAE airports.

In this regard, the UAE has facilitated the evacuation of approximately 39,827 Afghans and foreign nationals from Afghanistan using its national aircraft and airports.

The humanitarian and relief efforts undertaken by the UAE in light of recent developments in Afghanistan embody the principles set forth by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed that underpin global cooperation and solidarity in times of crisis.

